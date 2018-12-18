Media personality, Toke Makinwa, on her Twitter, has been tagged to be flirting with another media personality and TV host, Ebuka.

This is coming after she tweeted, saying, she’s been mishearing Chinko Ekun‘s “Able God,” as “Ebuka” and wanted to know if other people have been hearing same.

“I only just found it it’s “Able God” 😂 I’m I the only one who hears “Ebuka” instead 😂 @Ebuka.”, she wrote

While Ebuka replied with a simple, “Hian,” some Twitter users accused Toke of only trying to flirt with Ebuka because the song “Able God” does not in any way sound as the name Ebuka.

See screenshots below