Tinubu Vows To Deliver Over Three Million Votes For Buhari In 2019

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he will get at least three million votes from Lagos State during the 2019 elections.

Tinubu said this on Monday in Ikeja, Lagos at an APC stakeholders meeting where he urged the party members “must vote en masse” for Buhari.

“Here in Lagos, we must maintain a strong outing for APC, a party of progress, development and economy,” Tinubu said.

“We must differentiate between a developmental economy and a container economy. We will not accept to get Nigeria corrupt again.

“We suffered 16 years of their failure and fake promises. We have made progress in Lagos We have become the fifth largest economy in Africa. We have six million votes in Lagos.”