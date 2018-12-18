The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on party members to work hard to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2019 elections.

Speaking to members at the Lagos APC Secretariat, the former Lagos state governor urged members to immediately begin to reach out to residents on the need to sustain the development strides in the state and at the federal level by voting for APC.

He called on Lagosians not to allow the opposition return to power.

Tinubu said: “We must maintain a strong outing for APC; the party of progress, the party of development, the party of the economy in 2019.

“We must differentiate between a development economy from a container economy of the PDP.

“We must educate our people that, we will not accept or allow Nigeria to be corrupt again, never!

“We have seen the 16 years of their failures and empty promises. We should never allow a return to that era.

“There are six million solid votes in the state. I challenge all of you; your target must be 50 percent of that votes, three million votes.

“Or the entire six million votes for APC, for Buhari, Osinbajo, for Sanwo-Olu, for senators and other candidates in the state.”