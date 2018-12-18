Strike Will Soon Be Over Despite Asuu's Walkout, FG Assures

The federal government has expressed optimism that the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) will soon be over.

This assurance came from the Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige in the aftermath of a walkout a meeting between the government and members of Asuu on Monday.

Ngige had before the meeting told the lecturers that he hopes a consensus on most of the issues would be reached.

Speaking after the meeting, the former Anambra State Governor noted that the

lecturers were only dissatisfied with the decision reached.

According to him, the FG and Asuu members are still negotiating and will reach an agreement before Christmas so that students can return to school in January.