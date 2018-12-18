Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has urged the management of the National Assembly to dialogue with striking members of staff.

He was reacting to the blockade of NASS by Nigeria police following four days strike declared by workers.

The leadership of the National Assembly on Monday requested the Police and the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) to ensure adequate security within and outside the premises from Tuesday morning to enable members and staff come in and perform their legitimate duties without any hindrance.

Reacting in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Sani warned security agencies against applying force on protesting workers in front of the assembly.

He wrote: “Force must not be used to ‘clear’ the protesting workers at the National Assembly.

“The dialogue process should continue in order to resolve the impasse.

“Their demands are legitimate. As Democrats, We must always continue to set an example for civility.”