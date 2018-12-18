The Senate has directed its joint committee on police and judiciary to probe the rearrest of political activist Deji Adeyanju by the police.

Adeyanju’s rearrest was mentioned on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West).

Melaye said: “Deji Adeyanju is a pro-democracy activist. He has been arrested twice by the Nigerian police for organizing protests in the defense of democracy.

“This activist was arrested again by the Police, for a matter that took place 18 years ago. The judgement has been given. Deji Adeyanju and two others have been discharged and acquitted by the court.

“Mr. President, we are in a democracy. Our Constitution has given us the freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

“This is not acceptable to me; it should not be accepted by the Senate. It is time for the Senate to stand up and speak up in defence of Deji Adeyanju. We need to defend Deji Adeyanju, as we need to defend every Nigerian.”

The lawmaker urged the Senate to set up a committee to look into the matter.

Reacting, Senate President Bukola Saraki ordered the joint committee to report their findings to the Senate in two weeks.