The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed Diamond Bank and Access Ban have submitted a notice of intention to merge.

This was confirmed to NAN by the Acting Executive Commissioner Corporate Services of SEC, Henry Rowlands.

He said SEC was waiting for the banks’ formal application.

Rowland said: “I can confirm to you that as at Friday, Dec. 14, which was the last working day of last week, no application of any sort was filed with SEC in this respect on this matter.

“If the application was not filed, it means that SEC has not given any approval.

“9.30 am this morning they brought notification of the agreement which SEC did not know of before now.

“The summary of the whole thing is that SEC has not given any approval to the merger.

“Nobody filed any application before and the notification they brought this morning is yet to be approved by SEC. There is no approval yet given by SEC.”