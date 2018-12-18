Prophet Reveals What Will Happen If Atiku Visits US (Video)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be arrested if he visits the US, according to Prophet MKO Tibetan.

Tibetan, the leader of the Celestial Church of Christ, Elisha Parish (Europe and Nigeria), also said President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential elections.

He added that Atiku will be arrested and prosecuted by the US authorities if he visits the place.

According to him, Nigerians should accept any gift that politicians give them as the elections draw closer.

He thus urged Atiku and others clamoring to replace Buhari to give way as the Kastina-born leader does not have a competition for the post.

Watch the video below: