Operatives of the Nigerian police on Tuesday morning shut all entrances to the National Assembly Complex, preventing workers from gaining entry.

The security agents barricaded the entrance close to the Eagle Square with patrol vans.

National Assembly workers, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), had on Monday shut down the complex as part of a four-day warning strike.

Concise News learned that they blocked entrances and shut power and water supply to the building as they protest over non-payment of salaries and allowances.

The leaders and managers of the National Assembly had met on Monday night, after which they directed the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to secure the premises ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday.