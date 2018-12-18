The Nigerian Police have detained political activist Deji Adeyanju for murder for which he was reportedly acquitted by Justice Mohammed Haliru of the Kano High Court in 2014.

In a statement on Monday, Adeyanju’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, said the activist had been incarcerated for six days by the police.

He revealed that Adeyanju was detained when he visited the FCT Police Command headquarters to retrieve his mobile telephone, which was confiscated after he led a rally against the police role in the political crisis that rocked the Akwa Ibom State last month.

Babaleye said: “Despite the statement, the police, instead of proving the guilt of our client, insisted on him proving his innocence by providing the Certified True Copy of the said judgment, which exonerated him of the culpable homicide allegation.

“Our client, who is sure of his acquittal, went out of his way to produce a copy of the judgment and served same on the Inspector-General of Police this morning (Monday) and a copy was also made available to the Investigating Police Officer at the Louis Edet House.

“On receiving the said judgment from us, the IPO made a statement that made us to be curious and to know that something was fishy, when he said the police wanted to revisit a case that had been decided by a competent court of law and which is now caught up with the long-established principle of ‘utre fois acquit’, which makes the case a dead issue that cannot be reawakened.”

The lawyer urged Nigerians to pressurize the police to respect the constitution and release Deji Adeyanju.