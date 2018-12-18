Paul Pogba on Tuesday morning posted a cryptic tweet – but then quickly deleted it following Jose Mourinho’s sacking as Manchester United manager.

In a photo, the France international playfully stared sideways into the camera, while in the accompanying text he invited his followers to “caption this!” and included the hashtag #heretocreate – the slogan to a marketing campaign by his sponsors, Adidas.

The social post, which also went up on Instagram, may have been scheduled in advance by Pogba’s PR team.

Sky Sports football pundit Gary Neville was not impressed by the tweet and responded later on Tuesday morning.

The former Manchester United defender tweeted: “” Caption This”…. You do one as well!”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was in agreement with Neville.

He tweeted: “Spot on! Plenty of clubs in Europe doing fine without him!!”

Pogba was an unused substitute at Anfield as United were convincingly outplayed.

Mourinho has clashed with Pogba this season, announcing in September the 25-year-old had been stripped of the vice-captaincy.

The pair were filmed having an animated disagreement on the training ground later that month.