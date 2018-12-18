Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has denied reports that former presidential aspirants of the PDP are working against the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Arise News, the governor also dismissed insinuations that PDP governors from the south-south and southeast are working against Atiku and Peter Obi.

Okowa said: “There is no truth in the words that former presidential aspirants are not supporting Atiku. All of them are supporting him. I’m not aware of any aspirant that is not supporting Atiku.

“Even though I cannot mention all their names, we have people like Governor Aminu Tambuwal playing a significant role in the campaigns; you have Senator Kwankwaso also playing a prominent role in the campaign. The Governor of Gombe is playing a prominent role in the campaign. These are all former aspirants playing a prominent role. Even Aminu Turaki is playing a prominent role; a whole lot of them.

“For those you are not seeing visibly, they also have assignments they are undertaking in the background for the party because it is not possible to engage all of them in directorates, but because they are presidential aspirants does not mean that they are not party men.

“Each and every one of them is on board and each and every one of them has a special role to play. The fact is that you will begin to see Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, more because he is the arrow figure as the Director-General of the campaign. But all others are fully involved in the campaigns; there are no problems at all.”