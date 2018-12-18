Ogenyi Onazi Speaks On Retiring From Super Eagles

Super Eagles assistant captain, Ogenyi Onazi, has said he is still part of the team and is always ready to play for his country when called on.

Onazi, 25, who plays for Trabzonspor, missed the side’s last three games for the West Africans as they qualified for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The development had raised concerns about the player’s fitness and commitment to the 2013 African champions.

“It was a tough time I must admit, but despite all the criticisms I remain committed to playing for my country,” he told the BBC.

“Whenever I go out there to play, I give 120%, but unfortunately my Achilles tendon problems slowed me down.

“Now things are looking up again for me at club level, I hope to keep giving my best to my country as well.”