Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged residents in the state to visit the nearest health centres for Yellow Fever vaccination campaign.

Obaseki gave the advice at the inauguration of the 2018 yellow fever vaccination campaign in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, said that his administration would continue to enhance the well-being of the people because of his beliefs in health being wealth.

The governor also said that he would continue to promote policies and programmes that would ensure holistic approach to reducing morbidity and mortality, especially for vaccine prevention diseases in the state.

He assured that his government was working hard on a road map to revamp the healthcare system, saying that he would bequeath to Edo people an effective and efficient health system.

The deputy governor who was the first to be immunised said that the exercise was not harmful, adding that it was free.