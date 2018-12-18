Drug-Free Arewa Campaign Movement says there will be a generation of mad people in Nigeria in the next 20 years, if drug abuse and trafficking are not tackled.

Lead convener of the movement Ibrahim Yusuf made this known during an advocacy visit to the Kaduna State Attorney-General, Umma Hikima, on Tuesday.

He said the level of drug abuse in the northern region was alarming and required collective action by all stakeholders to tame it.

“Our campaign against drug trafficking and abuse intends to position youths in Northern Nigeria as leaders with capacity to emulate the excellent leadership skills of our founding fathers,” Yusuf said.

“And we can only achieve this by addressing drug abuse and free our youths from its trap.”

He urged the attorney general to ensure that all relevant laws to curtail illicit drugs were enforced and traffickers punished.