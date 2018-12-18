Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Tuesday, Dec. 18th.Asuu Walks Out Of Meeting With Federal Government.

Representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) on Monday night walked out of their meeting with a Federal Government delegation after another fruitless negotiation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to give him more time to execute the plans he has for the country. The President said this after a special parade that the guard’s brigade of the Nigerian army organised in commemoration of his 76th birthday. President Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to pray for him and the country at large, charging them to continue to show more understanding of his administration’s policies aimed at transforming the nation.

The Presidency has accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of causing the delay in the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet in 2015. Speaking on Channels Television on Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Jonathan did not give Buhari handover notes until 48 hours before his departure.

Sex-for-marks former lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Richard Iyiola Akindele was on Monday sentenced to two years in prison. Akindele was dragged to court for demanding sex to pass one of his students, Monica Osagie. He had earlier changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty.’

President Muhammadu Buhari jokingly challenged a reporter who mistakenly reduced the president’s name by one year as he marked his 76th birthday on Monday. Buhari, who marked the day at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said: “Why would you reduce my age by one?,’’ during a chat with newsmen. Concise News learned that the ceremony began with a special rendition that ushered the president into the forecourt where Special Parade was mounted by the Guards Brigade.

Ten political parties have joined about 45 others operating under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections. This is following the announcement by CUPP that six more political parties had submitted applications to join the alliance. Speaking at an event, which took place at the Yar’Adua Centre, former Osun state governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola asked Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to back out from contesting.

The Presidency has accused Amnesty International of giving inaccurate and biased reports on the fight against Boko Haram insurgents. It also expressed reservations about the role the group is playing in the war against terror in Nigeria. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this position known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The Presidency has put the total number of jobs the Muhammadu Buhari administration has created since it was elected into government at 12 million jobs. The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this when asked about National Bureau Statistic (NBS) data indicating millions of jobs have been lose when he appeared on today’s Sunrise daily programme.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has officially endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. The governor gave his endorsement at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the State Secretariat of the party in Ogba on Monday.

Liverpool have been drawn to meet Bayern Munich in the last-16 headline tie of the Uefa Champions League. Meanwhile, former champions Manchester United will play French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are unbeaten in the league this season with 44 points from 16 games, in another mouthwatering tie. The first legs will take place on 12-13 and 19-20 February, with the return fixtures on 5-6 and 12-13 March.

