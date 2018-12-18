A Food Technologist, Mbelede Onuakpunwa, has said it appeared Nigeria was losing the battle against Diabetes because of its prevalence in the country.

The technologist made the assertion during the product launch of health food for people with diabetes.

According to International diabetes Federation (IDF), Nigeria is one of the 32 countries which has 425 million of its citizens with the ailment in the world.

Onuakpunwa in his view on the fight against the chronic disease, said that Nigeria still had a long way to go in turning the tide against it.

“What I am sure of is that the fight against diabetes in Nigeria is like losing the battle. This is because we lack a coordinated approach that can mount a meaningful fight,” he said.

“It appears that we are just scathing the surface; however, what we are doing is just depending on the government that cannot do everything for us.

“The fight against diabetes must be a coordinated one through clinical researches under one umbrella as we have in the U.S., the activities here is just to look for funds to help the patients.

“There is need for all to collaborate, I mean all the stakeholders in the country and seek for government support towards the fight, not just looking for funds.’’

Onuakpunwa said that the medicines in the tropics if well researched would find the cure for diabetes instead of relying on the foreign researches for what could be sorted locally.