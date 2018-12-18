Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says the stripping of Cameroon of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has affected his preparation programme for the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have said they would announce a new host by January, 2019.

The 24-team tournament is billed for June/July next year, and Caf have received bids from Egypt and South Africa.

The Super Eagles secured a berth at next year’s African showpiece after playing out a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg on 17 November.

And the Eagles coach says he now has to wait for Caf to announce the new host to determine where the Eagles would be camping.

“Our programme has been submitted like I told you. Waiting also for the Caf decision about the host country of African Cup of Nations,” he said, according to brila.net.