NDLEA Nabs Major Distributor Of Psychotropic Drugs

Abia State Command, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a major distributor of psychotropic substances at Ariaria market in Aba.

According to the Commander, Bamidele Akingbade made known in a message made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said that the man, identified as Chukwuemeka Donatus, was arrested inside Ariaria market after being put on surveillance by NDLEA operatives for about three months.

He added that the suspect was arrested while in possession of 60,000 tablets of Tramadol, over 50 bottles of Codeine syrup, 2,000 tablets of Diazepan and 1,500 tablets of Rophenol.

“we expect that he will be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Umuahia as soon as possible.

“We wish to use this medium to warn drug traffickers to leave the state as the Command is determined to make Abia state very hot for them.

“Our resolve is to ensure youths in the state celebrate this Christmas and New Year in peace devoid of substance abuse.” He said.