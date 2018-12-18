NDLEA Intercepts 201KG Bags Of Cannabis In Abuja

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 201 bags containing substances suspected to be cannabis.

Spokesman of the agency in the FCT, Peter Adegbe, who made this known to pressmen, added that it made the arrest in Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adegbe said that the bags of the weeds, weighing 2,058.7 kilogrammes, which tested positive for cannabis, were concealed in an articulated vehicle.

He said that an interim investigation revealed that the vehicle came from Ifon, near Owo in Ondo state and that the bags were to be taken to Deidei, Abuja.

“If these people had successfully entered FCT, those bags would disappear within 10 minutes,’’ Adegbe said.

He said that NDLEA interdiction operation team in Abaji carried out the operation that resulted in the seizure of the weeds.

He noted that the operation was based on intelligence report as well as diligent surveillance.

“We have been monitoring the territory for some time, and I am glad that our sacrifices have been handsomely rewarded,’’ he said.

He assured the people that the agency would not relent in its effort to comb all nooks and crannies to rid the territory of drug dealers.

While he also advised those who indulged in hard drugs to desist from the habit to avoid the wrath of the law and adverse health implications.