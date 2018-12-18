President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Paul Usoro on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges bordering on N1.4billion fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria was arraigned at a Federal High Court in Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the anti-graft agency preferred a 10-count charge against the accused, which is pending before Justice Muslim Hassan.

In the charge marked FHC/418c/18, the EFCC alleged that the accused committed the offence on May 14, 2016.

He was alleged to have conspired to convert the sum of N1.4 billion, property of Akwa Ibom Government, which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity

Included in the charge is the governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, who is “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution”

Others charged are: The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Nsikan Nkan; Accountant-General of Akwa Ibom State, Mfon Udomah; The Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General, Uwemedimo Nwoko and Margaret Ukpe.

The court ordered that Usoro be handed over to a counsel of the inner bar, E.B. Effiong (SAN), pending perfection of his bail terms.

He adjourned the case until Feb.5, March 5, and March 6, 2019 for trial.