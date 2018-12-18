MTN Launches “ Market Doctor” In Lagos

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has called on state residents to adopt a moderate lifestyle so as to achieve good healthy living.

The governor made the call on Monday at the inauguration of Easy Health Access Project (EHAP), also known as MTN Market Doctors.

Concise gathered that “MTN Market Doctors” was organised by MTN Foundation in collaboration with Lagos State Government.

The event was a medical outreach focused on providing free healthcare to market men and women and their wards.

Represented by Dr Eniola Erinosho, Director of Disease Control, Lagos State, Ambode said attaining good health status was feasible through moderate lifestyle changes.

“Behavioural modifications include avoidance of smoking completely, including limiting exposure to smoke as passive smoking is very dangerous.

“Avoiding in-between meals, reducing alcohol intake, eating of balanced meals, fruits and foods that are in season.

“Drink at least three litres of water every day, reduce excessive sugar intake, eat less of heavily spiced foods, fast and salted foods and avoid risky sexual exposure,” Ambode added.

The governor explained that maintaining a normal body weight, engagement in regular aerobic activities, such as brisk walking and undergoing regular health screening could help to prevent health complications.

In his remarks, the Director, MTN Nigeria, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, expressed concern that many people, particularly those in the marketplace, didn’t have time to care for themselves, leading to health complications.