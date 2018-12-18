Hours after Gifty shared a cryptic post on Instagram suggesting Mr 2kay is not the father of her child, Alisha, the singer has now responded.

Gifty had taken to social media to share her pregnancy story, where she debunked Mr 2kay’s claim of being the baby father.

The BBNaija star, who has been involved in a virtual paternity battle with Mr 2Kay, added that she was already married.

In a post he also shared on his Instastory, Mr 2kay suggests a DNA has been conducted on Alisha affirming he is her father.

Meanwhile, Gifty has also shared a photo of a man with her daughter. She claims the man is her daughter’s father.

See Mr 2kay’s Instastory below:

See Gifty’s display of her supposed baby father;