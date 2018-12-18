The Football Association (FA) has confirmed it will not appeal the Independent Regulatory Commission’s decision to dismiss the swearing charge against Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was hit with an FA charge for abusive language after comments he was alleged to have made towards a camera after his side’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford in October.

However, the charge was dropped following a ruling by the Independent Regulatory Commission.

An FA statement read: “The FA welcomes the original decision of the Appeal Board to uphold its appeal against Mr. Mourinho for using abusive, insulting and improper language after the Manchester United v Newcastle United match on 6 October 2018.

“It also respects the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission to dismiss the charge based on the legal argument submitted by Mr. Mourinho.

“The FA’s position, which it maintained throughout the hearing, was that Mr. Mourinho directed his abusive, insulting and improper words directed towards the camera lens, and in these circumstances, the decision to charge was consistent with previous FA charging practice.

“Whilst we accept that the Independent Regulatory Commission disagreed on this occasion, The FA wishes to make clear that it will continue to take action against Participants for any form of abusive, insulting, or improper language or behaviour, which is directed towards a camera.

“Finally, following the Appeal Board decision, and the most recent decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission, The FA now considers this matter to be closed.”