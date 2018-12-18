A Fulani cultural organization, the Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore, has revealed that it is not adopting any presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

There have been rumors that the group will be endorsing either President Muhammadu Buhari or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar for the election.

However, a statement by the National President of the association, Bello Badejo, noted that it is not adopting either of the candidates for 2019.

Badejo spoke on Tuesday when he met with Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday.

“Endorsing any candidate is a very difficult position for the association to make because President Muhammadu Buhari is Fulani and his main rival, Atiku Abubakar is also Fulani,” he said.

“What we want is just a solution to national problems, so that peace reigns.”