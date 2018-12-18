Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, is battling to save his work with the English team as he reaches a congested fixture schedule over the Christmas period.

United, on Sunday, were mauled 3-1 by Liverpool at the Anfield, leaving the Red Devils to their worst start in the Premier League in 28 years.

Mourinho’s side will take on Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth, and Newcastle over Christmas.

However, SportsMail reports that despite looking winnable, the games could be a potential banana peel for the 55-year-old Portuguese.

He appears to be the next in line in the Premier League to be sacked with Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino among favourites to replace him at the Old Trafford.

Team’s assistant coach, Michael Carrick, could step in as the side’s caretaker manager if the former Real Madrid boss is fired.

United will pay Mourinho a one-year salary of £18million to sack him. He will also get up to £22.5m if he is still in the Champions League or in a battle for a top-four place in the domestic league.