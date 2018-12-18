Mourinho managed United for less than three years

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho on the back of poor running this season, with Michael Carrick to immediately take charge of training.

The 55-year-old was sent packing after two-and-a-half years in charge of the Red Devils, who are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who spanked  them 3-1 on Sunday.

Under the Portuguese, the most successful club in the Premier League suffered their worst start to a campaign for 28 years.

Concise News also learned that the former Real Madrid head coach was dismissed because of his transfer spend of around £400m on 11 players that the club insist were all his choice.

Mourinho, it was further gathered, would receive nothing more than £15m as compensation.

“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” United said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.”

