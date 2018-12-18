Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward, has said Jose Mourinho was sacked by the team due to the side’s poor position in the league.

United, on Sunday, were mauled 3-1 by Liverpool at the Anfield in a Premier League game, before Mourinho was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

The loss left United in 6th on the league log with 26 points from 17 games, 19 adrift of leaders, Manchester City.

And reports in the UK said the Portuguese was fired because of the Red Devils’ current position on the Premier League table.

In addition, the reports noted that the 55-year-old’s poor relationship with his players resulted in the club’s decision.

United will take on Cardiff City on Saturday in the Premier League at the Old Trafford.