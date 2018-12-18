Jose Mourinho’s dismissal as Manchester United manager has improved Frankfurt-listed shares in the club.

It was gathered that the stock rose 1.4 percent by 1030 GMT after extending gains following the news.

Investors, it was learned, welcomed the move after the Red Devils suffered their worst start to a campaign for 28 years.

The 55-year-old was sent packing after two-and-a-half years in charge of United, who are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who spanked them 3-1 on Sunday.

Concise News also learned that the former Real Madrid head coach was dismissed because of his transfer spend of around £400m on 11 players that the club insist were all his choice.

Mourinho, it was further gathered, would receive nothing more than £15m as compensation.