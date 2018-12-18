The new General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi has promised to maintain ‘the enviable standard of the Division.’

Maikobi made this promise when he took over from Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, after an official handover ceremony and quarter guard salute at the headquarters of the Division in Enugu on Tuesday.

The new GOC told commanders and senior officers of the Division that he would maintain a high level discipline and regimentation in-line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

He said his tenure would be in line with vision of Burai to re-position the Nigerian Army to a professionalised force.

Maikobi said that the outgoing GOC had briefed him on how he had kept the crime in the Division’s Area of Responsibility very low.

“I will not fail to thank the outgoing GOC, Maj.-Gen. E. Kabuk, for all his efforts to ensure that crime rate is low and trouble-makers did not have a foothold in the Division’s Area of Responsibility,’’ he said.

Earlier, Kabuk said that he had striven to add value to the Division both in its discipline, regimental procedures and physical structures.

Kabuk, however, thanked the various commanders of formations, principal officers and senior officers in the Division for supporting him to excel.

He urged the officers and men of the Division extend the same co-operation and discipline to the new GOC.

“I must thank the COAS for finding me worthy to head this Division, even as I am coming from a Signal Command background in the Nigerian Army.

“I must thank God for His grace, protection, wisdom and guidance to this very last day as an officer of the Nigerian Army,’’ he said.