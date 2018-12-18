Liverpool Coach Klopp Speaks On Champions League Draw With Bayern

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Champions League game with Bayern Munich will be a tough one.

The Reds and the German champions were on Monday pitched against each other in the round of 16 in Europe’s elite competition.

And Klopp, who will be returning to his home country for the clash, said the German kings will not be a walkover for his side.

“At the end, it’s a football game on the highest level and we have to play it,” Klopp said.

“We knew it before, it’s not that anybody thought ‘thank God it’s Liverpool’, so we don’t think ‘thank God it’s Bayern’.

“It’s a tough one, but that’s how it should be. It’s the last 16 of the Champions League so there are only tough teams in and I’m really excited about it.”

He added that “In the last couple of years, they have dominated the German league in the best period of German football.

“Everybody was talking about Germany being in a really good moment and Bayern was dominating the league, that’s the truth.

“It’s nice. It’s obviously long ago that I played Bayern in a competitive game, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“We all know the stadium; the atmosphere will be great. It’s a really nice trip for all our supporters, it’s a wonderful city, so that’s all good.

“The flight is not too long and we [the Liverpool staff] obviously know more about German football than about any other league, that’s true, but that doesn’t make a big, massive difference.

“In the end, the boys have to decide it on the pitch. Let’s give it a try.”