Celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji has debunked a report of her bashing single mothers, saying it was made up.

It is no news that Linda has come under intense criticism since it became clear she is now a single mother, what many said she had castigated women for on her popular blog.

Since welcoming her son, Jayce, whose father Sholaye Jeremy has never admitted to be responsible for, the blogger has been heavily criticised for living a hypocritical life.

It grew worse when she opened up that she had been dumped by the father of her child even after earlier announcing an engagement before pregnancy followed.

Well, it appears she has finally cleared the air on the talk of her bashing single mother.

See screenshot.