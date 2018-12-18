Kanu Presents IPOB's Vision Of 'New Biafra' To Jewish Philanthropists
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Twitter.

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Saturday, December 15, met with US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists in Jerusalem, Israel.

During the visit, the secessionist leader discussed IPOB’s vision of the “new Biafra” with the US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists.

According to Kanu, the meeting was part of the worldwide project to connect the family of Israel.

The pro-Biafra activist who came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, made this known in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Monday night.

Kanu tweeted: “On Saturday, December 15, 2018, I met with US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists in to discuss ’s vision of the new Biafra. The meeting is part of the worldwide project to connect the family of Israel. May Elohim, Chukwu Okike Abiama bless and .”

With the latest news, it is now believed that Kanu suspended his live broadcast on radio Biafra on Saturday in order to have a discussion with the US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists.

Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from Nigeria. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.

