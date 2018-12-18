Kanu Presents IPOB's Vision Of 'New Biafra' To Jewish Philanthropists

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Saturday, December 15, met with US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists in Jerusalem, Israel.

During the visit, the secessionist leader discussed IPOB’s vision of the “new Biafra” with the US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists.

According to Kanu, the meeting was part of the worldwide project to connect the family of Israel.

The pro-Biafra activist who came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, made this known in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Monday night.

Kanu tweeted: “On Saturday, December 15, 2018, I met with US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists in # Jerusalem to discuss # IPOB’s vision of the new Biafra. The meeting is part of the worldwide project to connect the family of Israel. May Elohim, Chukwu Okike Abiama bless # Israel and # Biafra.”

With the latest news, it is now believed that Kanu suspended his live broadcast on radio Biafra on Saturday in order to have a discussion with the US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists.

Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from Nigeria. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.