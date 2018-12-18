2019 Budget: Kano Proposes N26.7b For Health Sector

Kano state has revealed that the government has proposed over N26.7 billion for the health sector in the 2019 budget.

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabir Ibrahim-Getso, made this known on Tuesday in Kano while briefing newsmen after defending the proposed 2019 budget for the ministry before the state House of Assembly Committee on Health.

According to him, the proposed amount will be used to further boost the health sector in order to give the people of the state more required attention and access to befitting health facilities.

“I want to assure you that this centre, if established, will be the first of its kind owned by a state government, apart from the six existing ones owned by the Federal Government.

“If established, it will contribute so much toward reducing the challenges face by some cancer patients, especially in the Northern part of the country,” he said.

He also said that more health workers would be recruited in 2019 to improve the health sector and also reduce unemployment.

Ibrahim-Getso, further disclosed that not less than N3 billion was proposed for the campaign against malaria, adding that N300 million would be used for the procurement and distribution of treated mosquito nets.