INEC Confirms Over 300,000 Uncollected PVCs In Plateau

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported that over 300,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in Plateau.

Mallam Halilu Pai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state made the disclosure at a three-day training on Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) on Tuesday in Jos.

“As I speak to you, we have over 300, 000 uncollected PVCs in this state and the general elections is fast approaching, ” he lamented.

He went ahead to urge those who were yet to collect their voter cards to do, adding that only those with PVC would be allowed to vote during the election.

“As INEC is bringing innovations to ensure a successful elections in 2019, we want to appeal to Plateau residents who registered and are yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

“We do not intend to disenfranchised any eligible voter in the forthcoming elections, and so we are urging those affected to visit our collection centres across the 17 local government areas and collect their voters cards.”

The REC also advised politicians to conduct themselves peacefully as they go about canvassing for votes from citizens.