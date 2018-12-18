Ikwe-Onna Modular Refinery In Akwa Ibom To Begin Operation In 2020

Work has started on the $600 million Ikwe-Onna Modular Refinery in Akwa Ibom State, raising hopes that Nigeria’s refining capacity will be increased.

The Okwe-Onne Modular Refinery was incorporated in 2016, was granted Authority to Construct {ATC} license by the federal government a few months ago.

During a stakeholders meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom over the weekend, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo noted that the only way to deal with the proliferation of illegal refinery in the Niger Delta is by the private-sector led establishment of modular refineries.

“Today, we are here to see first-hand the progress that has been made on yet another modular refinery project,” he said.

“The first two modular refinery development projects taking place under the New Vision for the Niger Delta are currently nearing completion in Delta and Rivers States respectively.

“They are the Opac modular refinery and Niger Delta Exploration and Production. We also have the Welter Smith Modular Refinery.’’