Gifty Reveals Child's Real Father, Denies Mr 2kay's Claim

BBN’s reality star, Gifty has taken to social media to share her pregnancy story, also, revealing that she’s married to her daughter’s real dad.

The actress revealed her joy at finding out she was pregnant and added that she delivered easily under 1 minute.

Gifty, who since on Monday, has been involved in a virtual paternity battle with Mr 2Kay, added that she’s already married.

She said that after the child was born, she and her “husband”, who is Alisha’s real dad, cut the umbilical cord.

This bit of information was obviously aimed at taking a jab at 2Kay who had earlier said he’s the father of Gifty’s child.

See screenshots