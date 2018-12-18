A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Nigerian youths to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in 2019 elections.

He made this known while speaking at a Youth Town Hall Meeting on Monday in Lagos.

The former governor said Atiku is the only one that can better the life of Nigerian youths.

“Atiku is our president in waiting.

“He is the man who can harness the talents and potential of the youth for a better future,” Fayose said.