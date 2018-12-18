Ex-Real Madrid Manager In Line To Replace Mourinho At United

A former Real Madrid coach and player, Zinedine Zidane, is likely to succeed Jose Mourinho as coach at Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday by United following the team’s poorest start to the Premier League in 28 years.

He joined United in May 2016 but the team is now 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City, and have fallen off the top-four.

And reports from England suggest that the former French captain will most likely be taking over from the Portuguese.

Zidane resigned from his job with Real Madrid in May after he led them to back-to-back Champions League crowns.