Ekiti Assembly Suspends Council Chairmen, Councillors Over Corruption

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended the local government chairmen, councillors and all political office holders at the local government level over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

The assembly took the decision during its Tuesday’s plenary when lawmakers debated the gross mismanagement of public funds at the grassroots level of government.

Gboyega Aribisogan, the leader of Government Business in the Assembly, said the House reached the decision after deliberating on the report of the Public Accounts Committee set up to examine accounts of the 16 council chairmen.

“The House resolved that the chairmen, their appointed officials, and councillors are placed on an indefinite suspension to pave the way for a forensic audit inspection of the accounts of the 16 councils since their continuing stay in office will obstruct the course of the investigation,” Aribisogan said.

The business leader said the Assembly took the decision in view of alleged “corruption, ineptitude, fraud and looting of the government resources and diversion of funds perpetrated by the political office holders.”

Aribisogan said the House had adopted the recommendation that government officials found out to be corrupt after investigation would be sanctioned.

The affected political office holders, whose tenures were to expire in December 2019 belong to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Meanwhile, the suspension of the local government officials is being described by some analysts as a political witch-hunting sponsored by the state governor Kayode Fayemi, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).