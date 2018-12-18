The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has withdrawn its recent call on lawmakers to snub Wednesday joint session of the National Assembly during which President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

In a statement to newsmen by the spokesperson of the coalition, Imo Ugochinyere, disclosed that CUPP backtracked following the intervention of Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and two unnamed former presidents.

He urged the lawmakers to scrutinize the document when eventually presented.

The statement read: “The opposition coalition has yielded to the pressure of an early morning intervention by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, calling on opposition coalition CUPP to sheath their sword and withdraw their call on opposition boycott.

“The opposition leadership, after reviewing the intervention of Senate President and the Speaker as well as other eminent leaders, including two former presidents, wish to announce a withdrawal of the call.

“The opposition coalition says they will continue efforts to ensure that they deploy all lawful arsenal at their disposal to ensure that the President is defeated and urges parliamentarians to scrutinize the budget documents when presented and ensure it reflects the wishes of the people.

“The opposition, however, holds strongly to the views expressed for the boycott over the three-year reign of impunity of the President, despite the call off.

“The opposition also condemns the IGP for illegally holding activist Deji Adeyanju and moving him by 4 am to Kano in a plot to hold him behind bars over a case he has been discharged and acquitted of by a court of competent jurisdiction.”