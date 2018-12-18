Court Sacks Kashamu, Declares Adebutu As Ogun PDP Guber Candidate

A court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has declared Ladi Adebutu as the flag bearer of the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.

The appellate court also set aside the orders of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, which ruled in favour of Buruji Kashamu as the Ogun PDP candidate.

Image maker of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday.

“Appeal Court declares Ladi Adebutu as authentic @OfficialPDPNig governorship candidate in Ogun State, sets aside High Court order making Buruji Kashamu candidate,” Ologbondiyan tweeted.