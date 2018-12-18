A U.S. court on Tuesday delayed the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn over lies he told about his Russia contacts.

Flynn was one of the first to face charges in the sweeping Mueller investigation into possible collusion with Moscow in the 2016 election, reaching a plea deal announced just over one year ago.

Since then prosecutors say the decorated former Marine general has cooperated substantially in their investigation, earning a recommendation of no jail time from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

It remains unknown what Flynn has told investigators about Trump, whom he served in the White House for just weeks in 2017 before resigning in the wake of scandal.

The former top aide was accused of hiding repeated contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States and conducting illegal paid lobbying for Turkey during the campaign.

Mueller filed a memo on how Flynn helped the investigation but it was heavily redacted — though did refer to 19 interviews he gave.

He likely contributed to a separate case unveiled Monday in which his former Turkish-American partner and a politically well-connected Turkish citizen were indicted over a 2016 scheme to get the US government to hand over dissident Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen to Ankara.

Trump has maintained that Flynn was illegally tricked by FBI agents into his alleged lies as part of a broader scheme to damage Trump’s presidency.

“Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn,” the president tweeted early Tuesday.

“Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!”