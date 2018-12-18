Recently released blockbuster movie, “Chief Daddy” which was released on Friday, Dec 14th has reportedly pulled over N40m over the opening weekend.

In April, Mo Abudu, chief executive officer of EbonyLife TV, predicted that the movie will be “December’s blockbuster movie”. Implying that Abudu’s forecast about the movie has come to pass.

Abudu, the executive producer of the movie, made this known on Tuesday.

She wrote on Instagram, “It’s with pleasure and excitement that I share with you our fantastic news!!! Chief Daddy is the current Number 1 film in Nigeria grossing over N40m on our opening weekend.

“This excludes our advance screening and private screening revenues. This is the 2nd highest opening weekend for a Nollywood film this year. 3rd highest in Nollywood EVER and beating the opening weekend box office of The Wedding Party.

“This is EbonyLife’s consecutive 5th NUMBER ONE FILM. The biggest thank you to our incredible cast and crew, our partners, sponsors and to everyone that has gone out to watch Chief Daddy.

“We are grateful. We thank Nigeria for their continued support of our work. God bless and keep you all.”