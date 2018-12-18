Cardi To Spend Christmas With Offset

American rapper Cardi B will be spending Christmas with Offset despite their messy breakup drama.

According to reports gathered from E! News, before going separate ways, the rappers relationship has been imbalanced.

The source added, “Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship.”

In addition, an insider revealed that although they are not together right now, they will be spending the holidays together as a family.

“Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture’s life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter,” the source said. “It’s Kulture’s first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together.”

The “I Like It” rapper will be spending some time in the Dominican Republic with her family and “plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday” there.