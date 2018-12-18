Buhari Reveals Date To Inaugurate Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Terminal

President Muhammadu Buhari will on December 20, officially inaugurate the newly-constructed international terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Saleh Dunoma, revealed on Monday in Abuja that all requirements to make the facility functional had been met.

Dunoma said the terminal, which was being constructed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), would be ready to commence operation immediately after its inauguration on Thursday.

His words: “Some foreign airlines would have loved to move in earlier than this, but we have to wait until the contractors finish the project.

“But the terminal building is ready for operation because everything that can make it work are already in place.

“There were some problems that were discovered by the engineers earlier, which are very minor, and we drew the attention of the contractor and they have rectified them.

“We are working towards Dec. 20 which was the date given by the Minister of Aviation.

“The foreign airlines are willing to start using this facility immediately and we are working with them.

“They have gone through the entire terminal and they have seen that the new terminal is a lot better than what we have before now in terms of equipment, installations, space facilitation and comfort.

“The only issue they raised is connectivity, which is normal, and a team of engineers are working on this to help them connect with their foreign offices so that they can easily communicate passenger information and data,’’ the FAAN managing director said.

The FAAN MD added that the federal government was determined to expand the airport facilities to enhance maximum utilisation of the new terminal, saying the apron would be expanded to accommodate more aircraft.

“We are also going to build new fire station and that will also improve fire rescue operations in the airport.

“But the existing fire station and control tower are sufficient enough to service this new terminal when in operation.

“We are also planning for something like the additional runway and pavement to increase the capacity of landing and parking,’’ he said.