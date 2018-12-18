The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Senate President Bukola Saraki on the occasion of his 56th birthday on Wednesday.

The former vice-president also saluted the selflessness, courage, and statesmanship of the Director General of his Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku said in a congratulatory message, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, that Saraki has carved a niche for himself in the annals of Nigeria’s politics and good governance.

According to him, Saraki is an embodiment of finesse, a fusion of intellectual fecundity and leadership competence; a brave defender of democracy and symbol of courage; and an adherent to the rule of law and selfless stewardship.

“I rejoice with a compatriot and political ally as he walks the stage of his golden age. Bukola is a man of great past, commendable present and promising future. I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant him greater vision, robust vitality and a wealth of good health, in the service of our nation and humanity at large”, Atiku said.