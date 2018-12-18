Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with Senate President Bukola Saraki

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Senate President Bukola Saraki on the occasion of his 56th birthday on Wednesday.

The former vice-president also saluted the selflessness, courage, and statesmanship of the Director General of his Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku said in a congratulatory message, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, that Saraki has carved a niche for himself in the annals of Nigeria’s politics and good governance.

According to him, Saraki is an embodiment of finesse, a fusion of intellectual fecundity and leadership competence; a brave defender of democracy and symbol of courage; and an adherent to the rule of law and selfless stewardship.

“I rejoice with a compatriot and political ally as he walks the stage of his golden age. Bukola is a man of great past, commendable present and promising future. I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant him greater vision, robust vitality and a wealth of good health, in the service of our nation and humanity at large”, Atiku said.

