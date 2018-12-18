Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia has accused her ex-husband of threatening her life in a series of post on Instagram.

Idemudia revealed in the post that she married her husband, Navy Lieutenant Commander Babatunde Solomon Korede, at the age of 22 and was completely inexperienced, hence their frequent misunderstandings.

According to her, Korede used to beat and punish her severely claiming he is a victim of her “bad mouth”.

The actress further revealed that she left him with broken ribs and bruises but he always gets her phone number and threatens her at will.

She said he should be held responsible should anything happen to her because he is an intel officer who would find her wherever she is in the country.

See the posts below: