Access, Diamond Banks' Shares Go Up After Acquisition

The shares of both Diamond and Access banks rose to the top of the chart in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

This followed the acquisition of the former by the latter recently. Although the shares of Diamond Bank had been in the decline for some weeks, they jacked back to life after the development.

Both banks’ shares were at the top of the NSE chart after trading with Diamond Bank moving 9.47 percent to N1.04 from N0.95.

On the other hand, Access Bank’s shares gained 9.40 percent; N8.15 from N7.45 per share.

Also, 70.98 million units of shares were traded in 129 deals in Diamond Bank, making it the most active stock in terms of volume in the banking sector.

Access Bank sold 13.62 million units in 254 deals.