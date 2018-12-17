Islamic scholar, Ustaz Abdulfattah Adeyemi has called on women to share their husbands with other women because they only have 25% access of him

Adeyemi who said this in Abuja at the inaugural service of “Sisters of Jannah” (A Muslim women’s charity organisation), added that the remaining 75% belongs to other women.

His words, “Let me tell you that your husband is only yours 25%. Your husband is not your property; your only share of him is 25%. The remaining 75% belongs to other women. If you want your husband 100%, then you are a thief.

“You are going beyond the 25% that is yours; the remaining 75% belongs to other ladies. Don’t think that because you are wives, other women should not share your husbands.

“Whenever you see polygamy that is not successful, it is because of a woman. We men are the Angels that Allah sends to help women.

“If Allah makes it easy for you, if they ask you to shift, please shift a little so that somebody else can also sit down.

“And you that is asking somebody else to shift, you have to fear Allah; you that they want to allow to come in, fear Allah. Don’t go there and scatter their lives for them. .

“Don’t go there and constitute problem for them. The man may be doing it for the sake of Allah, don’t let him regret it.”